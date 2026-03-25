Trump's Thursday Cabinet Conclave

President Donald Trump will convene a cabinet meeting at the White House this Thursday, as confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The announcement was made during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The forthcoming meeting is expected to address pressing national issues, although specific details of the agenda have not been disclosed. This cabinet meeting is part of Trump's ongoing initiative to engage in direct discussions with his senior administration officials.

Analysts await potential outcomes from the meeting, especially in the context of current political and economic challenges faced by the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)