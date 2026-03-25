Trump's Thursday Cabinet Conclave
President Donald Trump is set to convene a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, as announced by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing with reporters. The meeting's agenda, however, remains undisclosed.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump will convene a cabinet meeting at the White House this Thursday, as confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The announcement was made during a press briefing on Wednesday.
The forthcoming meeting is expected to address pressing national issues, although specific details of the agenda have not been disclosed. This cabinet meeting is part of Trump's ongoing initiative to engage in direct discussions with his senior administration officials.
Analysts await potential outcomes from the meeting, especially in the context of current political and economic challenges faced by the administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Finance Bill 2026: A Trust-Centric Approach to Tax Administration Unveiled
Trump administration offered 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, AP source says, as US moves more troops to region, reports AP.
Trust-based tax administration being improved by reducing hardship for honest taxpayers, says FM.
Trump Administration Eyes Ghalibaf as Key Partner
Trump Administration's Billion-Dollar Pivot Away from Offshore Wind