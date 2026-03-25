Left Menu

Trump's Thursday Cabinet Conclave

President Donald Trump is set to convene a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, as announced by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing with reporters. The meeting's agenda, however, remains undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:14 IST
Trump's Thursday Cabinet Conclave
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump will convene a cabinet meeting at the White House this Thursday, as confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The announcement was made during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The forthcoming meeting is expected to address pressing national issues, although specific details of the agenda have not been disclosed. This cabinet meeting is part of Trump's ongoing initiative to engage in direct discussions with his senior administration officials.

Analysts await potential outcomes from the meeting, especially in the context of current political and economic challenges faced by the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026