Imposter Police Officer Dupes Victims in Maharashtra
A man, Vijay Aniruddha Kadam, was arrested for impersonating a police officer and defrauding people in Maharashtra's Latur district. He tracked theft cases, used fake documents, and a UPSC interview video to promise recovery of stolen items, extracting money. The crime branch seized Rs 4.3 lakh from him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and defrauding individuals in Maharashtra's Latur district, local officials reported.
Identified as Vijay Aniruddha Kadam, the accused operated by tracking theft cases in newspapers, posing as a police officer with counterfeit documents, and promising the recovery of stolen valuables in exchange for money.
The Local Crime Branch successfully seized Rs 4.3 lakh in cash from Kadam following his arrest after complaints arose of his fraudulent activities. Authorities urge the public to verify identities before engaging with supposed law enforcement officers.
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