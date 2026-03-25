Imposter Police Officer Dupes Victims in Maharashtra

A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and defrauding individuals in Maharashtra's Latur district, local officials reported.

Identified as Vijay Aniruddha Kadam, the accused operated by tracking theft cases in newspapers, posing as a police officer with counterfeit documents, and promising the recovery of stolen valuables in exchange for money.

The Local Crime Branch successfully seized Rs 4.3 lakh in cash from Kadam following his arrest after complaints arose of his fraudulent activities. Authorities urge the public to verify identities before engaging with supposed law enforcement officers.