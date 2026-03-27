Trump's Controversial Ban on DEI Practices: A Blow to Diversity Initiatives
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion practices among federal contractors and subcontractors. Civil rights advocates argue DEI is vital for addressing inequality, but Trump views it as anti-merit. The order could impact federal contracts and lead to legal actions.
President Donald Trump has intensified his efforts to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices, signing a new executive order targeting federal contractors and their subcontractors. The White House confirmed Thursday that the order demands these entities eliminate DEI initiatives, sparking concerns among civil rights advocates.
Supporters of DEI argue these practices are essential for counteracting historical inequities affecting marginalized communities, including women, ethnic minorities, and the LGBT community. Trump, however, has characterized DEI as anti-merit and biased against groups such as white individuals and men, pushing forward measures to curb such initiatives.
The directive further enlists the White House Office of Management and Budget to oversee compliance and identifies sectors engaged in DEI. Non-compliance could result in contract termination or suspension, according to the White House, placing significant pressure on federal contractors to toe the line or face potential legal scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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