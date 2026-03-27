Cultural Renaissance: Renaming Delhi to Indraprastha

In a significant move during the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Poonam Sharma called for renaming Delhi to Indraprastha. This proposal was pitched through a special mention, emphasizing the city's rich historical ties.

Sharma argued that changing the name would initiate a Cultural Renaissance, reconnecting the city with its ancient identity as Indraprastha—a name noted for historical and cultural significance during the era described in the Mahabharat.

The proposal, which echoes a similar call from BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, urges Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to pass a resolution for the change and send it to the Centre for approval, potentially marking a new chapter in India's cultural landscape.