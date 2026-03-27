Cultural Renaissance: Renaming Delhi to Indraprastha
A BJP lawmaker proposed renaming Delhi to Indraprastha during the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly. Citing historical ties, the name change aims to connect the city to its roots and initiate a Cultural Renaissance. The proposal awaits approval from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move during the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Poonam Sharma called for renaming Delhi to Indraprastha. This proposal was pitched through a special mention, emphasizing the city's rich historical ties.
Sharma argued that changing the name would initiate a Cultural Renaissance, reconnecting the city with its ancient identity as Indraprastha—a name noted for historical and cultural significance during the era described in the Mahabharat.
The proposal, which echoes a similar call from BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, urges Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to pass a resolution for the change and send it to the Centre for approval, potentially marking a new chapter in India's cultural landscape.
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