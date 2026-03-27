BJP Praises Fuel Tax Slash Amid Criticism of Opposition
The BJP lauded the Centre's decision to cut excise duty on fuel, asserting it offers relief to citizens while accusing the opposition of spreading misinformation. The government reduced excise duty on petrol, easing the financial burden on the populace amid global fuel price hikes.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a vehement attack on the opposition for what it described as a 'misleading campaign' concerning fuel prices. As the Centre decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, BJP leaders welcomed the move and highlighted how it would bring significant relief to the public.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur targeted Congress, alleging that despite the central government's efforts to ease the tax burden, Congress-ruled states were moving in the opposite direction by increasing local taxes. Thakur cited examples of states like Himachal Pradesh where such taxes were on the rise.
Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi defended the Centre's actions by pointing to global energy crises. He praised the Modi administration's swift decisions during challenging times, asserting that they are made with the public's interest at heart. Shiv Sena, a BJP ally, also expressed support for the decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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