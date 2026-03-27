Left Menu

BJP Praises Fuel Tax Slash Amid Criticism of Opposition

The BJP lauded the Centre's decision to cut excise duty on fuel, asserting it offers relief to citizens while accusing the opposition of spreading misinformation. The government reduced excise duty on petrol, easing the financial burden on the populace amid global fuel price hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:20 IST
BJP Praises Fuel Tax Slash Amid Criticism of Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a vehement attack on the opposition for what it described as a 'misleading campaign' concerning fuel prices. As the Centre decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, BJP leaders welcomed the move and highlighted how it would bring significant relief to the public.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur targeted Congress, alleging that despite the central government's efforts to ease the tax burden, Congress-ruled states were moving in the opposite direction by increasing local taxes. Thakur cited examples of states like Himachal Pradesh where such taxes were on the rise.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi defended the Centre's actions by pointing to global energy crises. He praised the Modi administration's swift decisions during challenging times, asserting that they are made with the public's interest at heart. Shiv Sena, a BJP ally, also expressed support for the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Legacy in Shuttle Smashes: Tribute to Carolina Marín

A Legacy in Shuttle Smashes: Tribute to Carolina Marín

 India
2
Kuwait Supports Pakistan's Mediation Efforts in West Asia

Kuwait Supports Pakistan's Mediation Efforts in West Asia

 Pakistan
3
Historic First Convocation at Nalanda University's Permanent Campus

Historic First Convocation at Nalanda University's Permanent Campus

 India
4
The Arctic LNG Tangle: Russia's Quest to Reroute Gas to Asia

The Arctic LNG Tangle: Russia's Quest to Reroute Gas to Asia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026