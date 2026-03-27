Anna University Professor Arrest Sparks Student Protests
A professor from Anna University was arrested over accusations of sexual harassment and stalking, prompting intense student protests. Legal action was taken amid claims of ongoing harassment over two years and ineffective campus safety measures. The incident has attracted political attention, urging a thorough inquiry.
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A professor at the state-run Anna University was arrested Friday evening after accusations of sexual harassment and stalking were made against him, according to local police. Identified as Gnanavel Babu, he was arrested in Tirunelveli and is being transported to Chennai for interrogation.
The arrest followed a complaint by a female student, who alleged sustained harassment for two years, leading to widespread protests on campus. Students demanded the professor's removal and an extensive overhaul of the university's grievance mechanism for campus safety.
The incident has drawn significant criticism from political figures. Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai expressed shock and called for answers regarding the university's preventive measures. Police confirm a detailed investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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