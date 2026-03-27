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BJYM's Demand: National Law University for Jammu

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and BJP MLAs held a rally in Jammu advocating for a National Law University (NLU). They claimed the National Conference government favored Kashmir over Jammu. The rally faced police resistance but vowed to continue their demand for NLU and equal regional opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:05 IST
BJYM's Demand: National Law University for Jammu
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  • India

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), along with BJP MLAs, organized a rally in Jammu demanding the establishment of a National Law University (NLU) in the region.

The protesters were stopped by police as they attempted to march to the Civil Secretariat, accusing the National Conference government of regional and religious bias for proposing an NLU in Kashmir but not in Jammu.

Demanding equitable regional development, the BJYM and BJP leaders vowed to persist in their advocacy for equal educational opportunities in Jammu, warning of an escalating movement if their demands are ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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