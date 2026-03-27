BJYM's Demand: National Law University for Jammu

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), along with BJP MLAs, organized a rally in Jammu demanding the establishment of a National Law University (NLU) in the region.

The protesters were stopped by police as they attempted to march to the Civil Secretariat, accusing the National Conference government of regional and religious bias for proposing an NLU in Kashmir but not in Jammu.

Demanding equitable regional development, the BJYM and BJP leaders vowed to persist in their advocacy for equal educational opportunities in Jammu, warning of an escalating movement if their demands are ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)