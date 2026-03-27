Diplomatic Tensions: The G20 Summit Controversy

A diplomatic row has emerged as France has reportedly challenged the United States' position on excluding South Africa from the G20 summit planning. The French diplomatic source conveyed the country's dissatisfaction to the current G20 chair, the U.S.

This development follows South Africa's claim that France rescinded its invitation to the G7 June summit after alleged pressure from the United States, who threatened to boycott the meeting if South Africa participated.

In response, France has categorically denied any decision to exclude South Africa from the list of G7 invitees, insisting on its diplomatic integrity and intentions to maintain inclusive preparatory discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)