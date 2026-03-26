Canada Proposes New Defence Bank Initiative at G7 Summit
Canada is advocating for a new Defence and Resilience Bank (DSRB) to support small and medium-sized defence firms at the G7 meeting. The initiative aims to boost financing for these companies, increasing cooperation among NATO allies. Montreal hopes to host the DSRB headquarters as Canada seeks international support.
At the latest G7 summit, Canada unveiled plans for a Defence and Resilience Bank (DSRB) aimed at supporting small and medium-sized defence firms struggling to secure capital. Foreign Minister Anita Anand emphasized the importance of collaboration among NATO allies to enhance their collective defence capabilities.
The meeting, set against the challenges of global conflicts and economic uncertainties, highlighted Canada's intention to lead this financial initiative. Although Germany previously rejected the idea, Canada continues to push for broader international participation, with Montreal vying to host the bank's headquarters.
British collaboration with the Netherlands and Finland on a separate financial scheme adds to the complexity of gaining European support. The DSRB aims to pool resources for a rapid scale-up in military procurement, drawing lessons learned from the Ukraine conflict to ensure NATO's readiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- small firms
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