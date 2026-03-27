International Outcry: The Aftermath of the Fatal School Strike in Iran

At a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting on Friday, Washington was urged to quickly wrap up its investigation into a deadly airstrike on an Iranian primary school. The attack, according to Iran, resulted in the deaths of more than 175 children and teachers, drawing international criticism.

The emergency session in Geneva, instigated by Iran, centered on the assault that occurred at the Shajareh Tayyebeh School at the onset of a regional conflict triggered by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes. With Reuters reporting initial U.S. military investigations implicating American forces, yet no final conclusions, the pressure mounts on Washington.

Volker Turk, the U.N. Human Rights chief, urged the U.S. to expedite and publicize their findings, emphasizing, "There must be justice for the terrible harm done." Meanwhile, Israel's U.N. mission condemned Iran for its broader regional attacks, labeling the meeting as a misuse of the council.

(With inputs from agencies.)