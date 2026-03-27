Pro-Iranian Hackers Breach FBI Director's Account

A hacking group aligned with Iranian interests announced Friday that it infiltrated an account belonging to FBI Director Kash Patel, exposing sensitive documents and images online. Despite the FBI Director's prestigious position, old photos, a resume, and personal documents, some over ten years old, were revealed.

The hackers, operating under the name Handala, emphasized their triumph, illustrating their success with numerous images, including snapshots of Patel with a classic sports car and enjoying a cigar. They also released emails and other materials linked to his personal and business endeavors from more than a decade ago.

Though the FBI has not commented, an anonymous source confirmed the breach of Patel's personal email. The news emerges as another incident in a series of cyber-attacks attributed to Handala, a group the U.S. Justice Department identified last week as part of a wider Iranian hacking campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)