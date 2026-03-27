Iran's Verdict on U.S. Peace Proposal Looms

Iran's anticipated response to a United States peace proposal is set to emerge on Friday, according to someone briefed on the situation. President Donald Trump and senior White House officials have been informed via intermediaries that Iran's answer to the proposal, dispatched through Pakistan, is expected by the weekend.

The conflict has escalated since the U.S. and Israel targeted Iran on February 28, spreading turmoil across the Middle East. The American proposal contains 15 points, demanding Iran dismantle its nuclear capabilities, curb missile development, and effectively relinquish control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

An Iranian official revealed to Reuters that while the proposal primarily caters to U.S. and Israeli interests, Iran's leadership remains open to further diplomatic dialogue to resolve the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)