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Iran's Verdict on U.S. Peace Proposal Looms

Iran is expected to respond to a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the Middle East conflict on Friday. The proposal, sent via Pakistan, demands Iran dismantle its nuclear program and reduce missile development. Though seen as favoring U.S. and Israeli interests, diplomatic efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:34 IST
Iran's Verdict on U.S. Peace Proposal Looms
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Iran's anticipated response to a United States peace proposal is set to emerge on Friday, according to someone briefed on the situation. President Donald Trump and senior White House officials have been informed via intermediaries that Iran's answer to the proposal, dispatched through Pakistan, is expected by the weekend.

The conflict has escalated since the U.S. and Israel targeted Iran on February 28, spreading turmoil across the Middle East. The American proposal contains 15 points, demanding Iran dismantle its nuclear capabilities, curb missile development, and effectively relinquish control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

An Iranian official revealed to Reuters that while the proposal primarily caters to U.S. and Israeli interests, Iran's leadership remains open to further diplomatic dialogue to resolve the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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