Left Menu

Norway's Bold $12 Billion Defence Expansion Plan

Norway plans to enhance its defence budget with an additional $12 billion by 2036, augmenting its existing $167 billion allocation. This decision aims to meet NATO mandates and elevate Norway's defence capabilities. While prioritizing short-range defence systems, the country delays long-range investments to learn from Ukraine's conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:42 IST
Norway's Bold $12 Billion Defence Expansion Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a substantial move to bolster its national defence, Norway announced plans to increase its military spending by an additional 115 billion Norwegian crowns ($12 billion) by 2036. This move comes as part of a broader escalation in defence investments, now totaling 1.62 trillion crowns ($167 billion), driven by geopolitical tensions and pressure from allies such as the United States.

Norway's strategic increment aims to fulfill its NATO obligations, targeting 3.5% of the GDP for defence by 2035. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere emphasized the critical importance of swiftly enhancing military capabilities while carefully selecting priorities that reflect recent lessons from the Ukrainian conflict.

The procurement strategy includes significant purchases such as submarines from Germany, frigates from Britain, and artillery systems from South Korea. However, the government is taking a cautious approach by delaying investments in long-range systems, focusing on evolving threats and technology, and coordinating efforts with Nordic allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Shares Tumble Amidst Mideast Tensions; Weekly Gains Persist

European Shares Tumble Amidst Mideast Tensions; Weekly Gains Persist

 Global
2
AI Taxation: Telangana's Bold Response to Automation Challenges

AI Taxation: Telangana's Bold Response to Automation Challenges

 India
3
Rescue Mission Underway for Trapped Sinaloa Miners

Rescue Mission Underway for Trapped Sinaloa Miners

 Global
4
Bomb Scare at Bareilly's Passport Office Sparks Massive Security Response

Bomb Scare at Bareilly's Passport Office Sparks Massive Security Response

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026