Norway's Bold $12 Billion Defence Expansion Plan

In a substantial move to bolster its national defence, Norway announced plans to increase its military spending by an additional 115 billion Norwegian crowns ($12 billion) by 2036. This move comes as part of a broader escalation in defence investments, now totaling 1.62 trillion crowns ($167 billion), driven by geopolitical tensions and pressure from allies such as the United States.

Norway's strategic increment aims to fulfill its NATO obligations, targeting 3.5% of the GDP for defence by 2035. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere emphasized the critical importance of swiftly enhancing military capabilities while carefully selecting priorities that reflect recent lessons from the Ukrainian conflict.

The procurement strategy includes significant purchases such as submarines from Germany, frigates from Britain, and artillery systems from South Korea. However, the government is taking a cautious approach by delaying investments in long-range systems, focusing on evolving threats and technology, and coordinating efforts with Nordic allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)