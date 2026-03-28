Court Refuses Interim Relief in Experion Developers Fraud Probe
The Delhi High Court denied interim relief to Experion Developers in an FIR involving fraud allegations. The investigation stemmed from the Dignity Buildcon insolvency, focusing on alleged manipulation in acquiring prime land. The court refused to halt the probe, seeking a status report in four weeks.
The Delhi High Court has denied interim relief to Gurugram-based Experion Developers Private Limited in a fraud case, officials reported on Saturday.
Justice Girish Kathpalia emphasized the nascent stage of the investigation and insisted on hearing both sides before any reconsideration. A detailed status report is ordered within four weeks.
The issue originates from Dignity Buildcon's insolvency proceedings. The police investigate claims of manipulation in acquiring valuable assets, totaling over Rs 630 crore. Allegations include Experion's strategic acquisition via non-convertible debentures and circular financial flows, raising legal complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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