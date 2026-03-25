Tragedy in Gurugram: Man Jumps From 13th Floor

A tragic incident unfolded in Gurugram as a 54-year-old man, identified as Anand Subroto, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning. He reportedly jumped from the 13th floor of a building located in Sector 63-A.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, Anand Subroto, a native of Bengaluru who resided alone in Gurugram, was suffering from depression, which may have led to this unfortunate event.

The police are treating the case as a possible suicide and are investigating further to ascertain the exact reasons. The deceased's family has been informed, and his body is being held in the mortuary pending their arrival.