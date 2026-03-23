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Gunfire Incident in Manipur Leaves Woman Injured

A woman in Manipur's Ukhrul district sustained a gunshot wound when suspected miscreants fired in Mongkot Chepu village, a Kuki area. She was treated and moved to Kangpokpi district as her condition stabilized. The Kuki CSO Working Committee claimed armed volunteers shot from a hilltop during routine agricultural activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:44 IST
Gunfire Incident in Manipur Leaves Woman Injured
  • Country:
  • India

A woman suffered a gunshot wound after suspected miscreants allegedly opened fire in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday, according to officials.

The woman was injured in her leg during the firing at Mongkot Chepu village, a Kuki habitation situated in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district, they reported.

She received first aid before being transferred to Kangpokpi district for further medical treatment, with her condition stated to be stable. The Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, said the incident happened around 1 pm while villagers, including women, were busy with routine agricultural activities near their settlement. The group alleged that suspected armed volunteers fired from a hilltop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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