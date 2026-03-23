Gunfire Incident in Manipur Leaves Woman Injured

A woman suffered a gunshot wound after suspected miscreants allegedly opened fire in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday, according to officials.

The woman was injured in her leg during the firing at Mongkot Chepu village, a Kuki habitation situated in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district, they reported.

She received first aid before being transferred to Kangpokpi district for further medical treatment, with her condition stated to be stable. The Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, said the incident happened around 1 pm while villagers, including women, were busy with routine agricultural activities near their settlement. The group alleged that suspected armed volunteers fired from a hilltop.

(With inputs from agencies.)