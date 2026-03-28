Tragic Wedding Night: Teenager Loses Life in Delhi Stabbing
A 17-year-old boy was killed and another minor injured in a stabbing at a wedding in Delhi's Rani Bagh area. The fight over food escalated into violence, and the deceased, Nikhil Yadav, tried to intervene, resulting in his death. Police have apprehended the accused and collected evidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:49 IST
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- India
A 17-year-old boy tragically lost his life, and another minor was injured in a stabbing incident at a wedding in Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police reported on Saturday.
The incident unfolded around 11:15 pm on Friday night, when Nikhil Yadav, a bike mechanic, attempted to mediate during a dispute over food arrangements between two groups of attendees, which turned violent.
Despite his efforts to calm the situation, Nikhil and another minor, Sunny, were attacked. Nikhil succumbed to his injuries, whereas Sunny's condition is stable. Police have apprehended the main suspect and collected pivotal evidence, including CCTV footage.
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