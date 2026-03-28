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Political Arrests Spark Protests in Nepal

Nepal's former Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, was arrested following accusations of negligence in handling anti-corruption protests in September that resulted in 76 deaths. The arrest, deemed illegal by his supporters, has led to clashes with police. His arrest comes after Balendra Shah's ascension as prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:43 IST
Political Arrests Spark Protests in Nepal

Nepal's political climate has reached a boiling point as former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli was arrested Saturday, accused of negligence connected to fatal protests last year. Oli's supporters, claiming the arrest was unlawful, faced off with police in fiery protests.

The arrest follows a sweeping win by Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party, taking advantage of rising dissatisfaction following the protest deaths. The investigating panel holds Oli and former minister Ramesh Lekhak accountable.

Oli, who has served multiple terms as Nepal's prime minister, has been hospitalized following his arrest. His legal team argues the detention lacks grounds, promising to challenge the charges in the Supreme Court.

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