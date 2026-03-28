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Historic Breakthrough in Global Digital Trade Rules

A group of World Trade Organization members has bypassed traditional consensus barriers, bringing a digital trade agreement into force among willing participants. This move aims to create an open environment for digital commerce, despite opposition from members like India. The agreement represents a significant step towards global digital trade rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:36 IST
Historic Breakthrough in Global Digital Trade Rules
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A coalition of World Trade Organization (WTO) members has managed to circumvent the conventional barriers, leading to the enforcement of a new digital trade agreement among consenting nations, according to WTO statements made on Saturday. The move marks an ambitious attempt to foster a globally open digital trade environment.

Efforts to include the E-Commerce Agreement in the WTO's comprehensive rules have faced opposition twice. Driven by frustration towards these obstacles, members representing 70% of global trade pushed to activate the deal through an interim arrangement at the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon. Japanese State Minister Yamada Kenji praised it as a "historic step" for digital trade.

UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle echoed this sentiment, envisioning benefits like reduced costs and increased security for businesses worldwide. Meanwhile, India remains a blocker for such initiatives, advocating for multilateral consensus on trade agreements, which may slow progress for broader WTO integration.

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