Andhra Pradesh Triumphs in Thrilling IDCA Women's T10 Championship

In an exhilarating finale, the Andhra Pradesh women's team emerged victorious, narrowly defeating Delhi by five runs in the 7th IDCA Women's T10 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf.

Andhra Pradesh set a target with a score of 73 for 4. Faced with a challenging defense, Delhi fought hard but concluded with 68 for 4.

D. Kanthamma from Andhra Pradesh shone as both the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series. The tournament, supported by the BCCI, continues to uncover promising talent, according to IDCA President Sumit Jain.