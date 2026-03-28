Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Triumphs in Thrilling IDCA Women's T10 Championship

In a thrilling low-scoring match, Andhra Pradesh women edged out Delhi by five runs to win the 7th IDCA Women's T10 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf. The tournament, backed by BCCI, showcases emerging talent and is recognized by international cricket bodies for the deaf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Triumphs in Thrilling IDCA Women's T10 Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating finale, the Andhra Pradesh women's team emerged victorious, narrowly defeating Delhi by five runs in the 7th IDCA Women's T10 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf.

Andhra Pradesh set a target with a score of 73 for 4. Faced with a challenging defense, Delhi fought hard but concluded with 68 for 4.

D. Kanthamma from Andhra Pradesh shone as both the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series. The tournament, supported by the BCCI, continues to uncover promising talent, according to IDCA President Sumit Jain.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Middle East Tensions: Yemen's Missile Gambit Fuels Broader Conflict

Escalating Middle East Tensions: Yemen's Missile Gambit Fuels Broader Confli...

 Global
2
More than two dozen US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base in the past week, AP reports, quoting sources.

More than two dozen US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base i...

 Global
3
Man Arrested in Goa for Indecent Exposure to Children

Man Arrested in Goa for Indecent Exposure to Children

 India
4
Noida International Airport: Lifting Off to New Heights

Noida International Airport: Lifting Off to New Heights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026