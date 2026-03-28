Andhra Pradesh Triumphs in Thrilling IDCA Women's T10 Championship
In a thrilling low-scoring match, Andhra Pradesh women edged out Delhi by five runs to win the 7th IDCA Women's T10 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf. The tournament, backed by BCCI, showcases emerging talent and is recognized by international cricket bodies for the deaf.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In an exhilarating finale, the Andhra Pradesh women's team emerged victorious, narrowly defeating Delhi by five runs in the 7th IDCA Women's T10 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf.
Andhra Pradesh set a target with a score of 73 for 4. Faced with a challenging defense, Delhi fought hard but concluded with 68 for 4.
D. Kanthamma from Andhra Pradesh shone as both the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series. The tournament, supported by the BCCI, continues to uncover promising talent, according to IDCA President Sumit Jain.
- READ MORE ON:
- IDCA
- Andhra Pradesh
- Delhi
- cricket
- championship
- BCCI
- Deaf Cricket
- Kanthamma
- Sumit Jain
- talent
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