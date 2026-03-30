NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Amidst Heightened Tensions

A ballistic missile fired from Iran entered Turkish airspace on Monday before being intercepted by NATO defenses, according to a statement from Ankara. This marks the fourth incident of its kind since the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran began. Tehran has not commented on the event but previously denied targeting Turkey.

NATO's spokesperson confirmed the interception, emphasizing the alliance's readiness to defend its members. The missile was reportedly headed towards Turkey, a NATO member hosting significant military installations, including Incirlik Air Base and Kurecik radar station, which house U.S. and other allied forces.

Separate discussions among Turkish and NATO military officials underscore the ongoing regional security concerns. Meanwhile, Turkey leads diplomatic efforts to mediate the conflict, condemning both U.S.-Israeli strikes and Iran's retaliations, while advocating for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)