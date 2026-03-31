Delhi Fortifies Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti Amid Past Turmoil

In a bid to ensure peaceful festivities, Delhi Police have ramped up security measures in northwest Delhi for Hanuman Jayanti, focusing particularly on the sensitive area of Jahangirpuri. This comes after last year's violence, which saw injuries and vehicles torched.

Key components of the security blueprint include a multi-layered strategy across the district. Senior officers, along with the Rapid Action Force, are actively monitoring the situation. Enhanced patrolling, both on foot and by bike, is underway in vulnerable locations, markets, temples, and procession routes.

A meeting of the Aman committee was held to coordinate security efforts and reinforce peacekeeping with local residents. Strict guidelines are in place, restricting the carrying of weapons and provocative statements, while surveillance has been bolstered through CCTV, drones, and local intelligence. Additional precautions include a comprehensive traffic management plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)