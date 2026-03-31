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Security Withdrawal Sparks Controversy in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the withdrawal of security at the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar. This decision follows an assassination attempt on party leader Farooq Abdullah just weeks prior. The security presence was completely withdrawn, raising concerns over safety at the heavily frequented office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:22 IST
Security Withdrawal Sparks Controversy in Kashmir
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The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is facing turbulence following the unexpected withdrawal of security from the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed shock at the decision, especially in light of a recent attack on party leader Farooq Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on March 11. Kamal Singh, a resident of Jammu, attacked him during a wedding event. Although the shooter was overpowered and arrested, the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place for the party's leaders.

In a legislative assembly gathering, National Conference MLAs called for a discussion on the withdrawal of security from their headquarters, the Nawai Subuh complex. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather voiced his concerns and called upon authorities to either assure the region as 'risk-free' or safeguard all. Abdullah stressed the need for clarity from the administration on this sudden decision.

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