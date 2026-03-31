Security Withdrawal Sparks Controversy in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the withdrawal of security at the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar. This decision follows an assassination attempt on party leader Farooq Abdullah just weeks prior. The security presence was completely withdrawn, raising concerns over safety at the heavily frequented office.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is facing turbulence following the unexpected withdrawal of security from the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed shock at the decision, especially in light of a recent attack on party leader Farooq Abdullah.
Farooq Abdullah narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on March 11. Kamal Singh, a resident of Jammu, attacked him during a wedding event. Although the shooter was overpowered and arrested, the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place for the party's leaders.
In a legislative assembly gathering, National Conference MLAs called for a discussion on the withdrawal of security from their headquarters, the Nawai Subuh complex. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather voiced his concerns and called upon authorities to either assure the region as 'risk-free' or safeguard all. Abdullah stressed the need for clarity from the administration on this sudden decision.
ALSO READ
India's Role in West Asia Peace Talks: Omar Abdullah's Perspective
J-K CM Omar Abdullah condemns ''unjust and illegal'' war imposed on Iran, requests PM Modi to use his influence to end this war.
J&K Assembly Calls for Judicial Probe into Farooq Abdullah Assassination Attempt
Comprehensive Tourism Development in Jammu and Kashmir Needs More Than Just Cable Cars: Omar Abdullah
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Unites After Attack on Farooq Abdullah