Security Stir: The Debate on NC Headquarters Protection

In a controversial move, the security detail at the National Conference (NC) headquarters was removed, sparking a backlash from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and various legislators.

This decision comes on the heels of an assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah, prompting calls for either inclusive security measures or a declaration of Jammu and Kashmir as risk-free.

Despite bipartisan unity in the Assembly condemning the violence, authorities have yet to respond adequately, leaving many questioning the rationale behind this security withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)