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Security Stir: The Debate on NC Headquarters Protection

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the removal of security at the National Conference headquarters after an assassination attempt on his father, Farooq Abdullah. The decision sparked outrage across party lines in the Assembly, calling for equitable security or declaring J&K risk-free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:54 IST
Security Stir: The Debate on NC Headquarters Protection
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In a controversial move, the security detail at the National Conference (NC) headquarters was removed, sparking a backlash from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and various legislators.

This decision comes on the heels of an assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah, prompting calls for either inclusive security measures or a declaration of Jammu and Kashmir as risk-free.

Despite bipartisan unity in the Assembly condemning the violence, authorities have yet to respond adequately, leaving many questioning the rationale behind this security withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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