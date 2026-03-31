Debating the FCRA Amendments: Rights Versus Rigidity
Union Minister George Kurian addressed misunderstandings regarding the FCRA amendment, emphasizing it won't lead to takeovers of religious sites. He noted that the new provisions allow challenging cancellations of FCRA licences, transforming them from a generous allowance to a legal right, inviting reconsideration from opponents.
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On Tuesday, Union Minister of State George Kurian clarified misconceptions surrounding the proposed FCRA amendment concerning foreign donations.
Kurian asserted that the bill, which is set to be presented in Parliament, offers new avenues for legal challenges if one's FCRA license is canceled or non-renewed, unlike current regulations. He stressed that this shift empowers organizations by making the licenses a legal right, not a discretionary one.
Addressing concerns, Kurian denied that the amendments would lead to the takeover of religious entities, instead framing it as a means to regulate inactive organizations. He also highlighted that the central leadership of the BJP is considering feedback from Kerala regarding this issue, promising discussions in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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