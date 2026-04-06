Mystery Masked Driver Sparks Security Breach at Delhi Assembly

In a significant breach of security, a masked individual in an SUV forced entry through a boundary gate at the Delhi Assembly premises, leaving a flower bouquet outside the Speaker's office before fleeing the scene, according to officials.

Prompt police action followed, with multiple teams and a bomb disposal squad quickly arriving to ensure no threats remained. Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav led the investigation, leveraging CCTV footage to identify the suspect vehicle while coordinating a massive search operation.

The incident, coupled with recent bomb threats, has raised alarm, leading to heightened security measures across the capital. Authorities investigate, focusing on uncovering the identity of the masked driver and ensuring the Assembly's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)