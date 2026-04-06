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Mystery Masked Driver Sparks Security Breach at Delhi Assembly

A masked man driving an SUV breached the Delhi Assembly premises' security by breaking through a boundary gate. After placing a bouquet outside the Speaker's office, the driver escaped. The incident has triggered a high alert, prompting extensive police investigations and raising serious security concerns at the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:36 IST
Mystery Masked Driver Sparks Security Breach at Delhi Assembly
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In a significant breach of security, a masked individual in an SUV forced entry through a boundary gate at the Delhi Assembly premises, leaving a flower bouquet outside the Speaker's office before fleeing the scene, according to officials.

Prompt police action followed, with multiple teams and a bomb disposal squad quickly arriving to ensure no threats remained. Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav led the investigation, leveraging CCTV footage to identify the suspect vehicle while coordinating a massive search operation.

The incident, coupled with recent bomb threats, has raised alarm, leading to heightened security measures across the capital. Authorities investigate, focusing on uncovering the identity of the masked driver and ensuring the Assembly's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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