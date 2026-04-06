On Monday, a Russian court handed down a 14-year prison sentence to Alexei Smirnov, former governor of the Kursk region, following corruption charges. This was reported by the state news agency RIA.

The legal action against Smirnov is part of a larger crackdown on corruption within the Kursk region, a strategically important area that saw parts of its territory occupied by Ukraine for several months in 2024.

Several former officials in the region have been prosecuted as part of an ongoing investigation into the misappropriation of funds earmarked for frontier defenses.