Ex-Kursk Governor Faces 14-Year Sentence for Corruption
Alexei Smirnov, former governor of Russia's Kursk region, received a 14-year prison sentence over corruption charges. This development is part of a broader investigation into the embezzlement of funds meant for border defenses, targeting several former officials following Kursk's partial occupation by Ukraine in 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:08 IST
- Country:
- Russia
On Monday, a Russian court handed down a 14-year prison sentence to Alexei Smirnov, former governor of the Kursk region, following corruption charges. This was reported by the state news agency RIA.
The legal action against Smirnov is part of a larger crackdown on corruption within the Kursk region, a strategically important area that saw parts of its territory occupied by Ukraine for several months in 2024.
Several former officials in the region have been prosecuted as part of an ongoing investigation into the misappropriation of funds earmarked for frontier defenses.
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