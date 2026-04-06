Elbit Systems Readies Drone Delivery Amidst Romanian Pressure

Elbit Systems has announced its readiness to commence delivery of Watchkeeper X drones to Romania as part of a significant $428.75 million contract, despite facing recent threats of cancellation due to delivery delays. This development follows the Romanian defense minister's ultimatum highlighting the urgency of the agreement.

The contract, signed in 2022, involves seven unmanned aircraft systems with an expected delivery start in 2025. Elbit Systems, addressing Reuters, emphasized that despite Israel's complex security challenges, a recognized force majeure, they are prioritizing this international project.

The drones are being manufactured within Romania, a strategic NATO and EU member, which is dealing with airspace breaches due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Final acceptance tests in Romania are scheduled for April, contingent upon regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)