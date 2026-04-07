Secret Russian Satellite Operations Aid Iranian Military Strikes

An extensive intelligence assessment has uncovered that Russian satellites have carried out detailed imagery surveys of military sites across the Middle East, assisting Iran in striking U.S. forces and other targets. The report also highlights collaboration between Russian and Iranian hackers in the cyber domain, enhancing security threats.

The Ukrainian assessment reviewed by Reuters details how Russia has secretly supported Iran since the assault on February 28 by the U.S. and Israel. From March 21 to 31, Russian satellites performed 24 surveys over 11 Middle Eastern countries, mapping out 46 critical sites, including U.S. bases and vital infrastructure such as airports and oil fields.

These findings illustrate deepening military ties between Russia and Iran, further confirmed by their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This cooperation extends to cyberspace, with Russian and Iranian hackers utilizing shared techniques and intelligence to target critical infrastructure in the Gulf region.