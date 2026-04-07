Election Silence: The Quiet Hours Before the Votes
The Election Commission enforces a restriction on exit polls from April 9 to April 29 to ensure fair assembly elections in five regions. Violation of this rule could result in a two-year imprisonment, fine, or both. The 48-hour silence period precedes the final voting hours.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India has mandated a strict prohibition on the conduct and dissemination of exit polls from 7 am on April 9 to 6:30 pm on April 29, amidst assembly elections in five states. This measure aims to preserve electoral integrity during a crucial political period.
Violating this law could lead to severe penalties, including up to two years of imprisonment, a fine, or both, highlighting the significance of upholding section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The upcoming elections will see electoral battles in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
The commission also establishes a campaign 'silence period' 48 hours before polling ends, restricting most forms of electioneering except for limited door-to-door efforts. Such regulations aim to create an unbiased voting environment but face challenges due to digital platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- India
- Kerala
- Tamil Nadu
- Assam
- Puducherry
- West Bengal
- voting
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