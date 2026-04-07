Massive Methamphetamine Bust on Gujarat Highway

A significant drug bust occurred in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, where two men were arrested for possessing 5 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 25 crore on the illicit market. The Gujarat and Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squads (ATS) carried out the operation.

The accused, identified as Shankarram Rameshram and Salman Lalakhan from Rajasthan, were intercepted on National Highway No. 68. Both were carrying a yellow bag with five packets, found to contain methamphetamine, reportedly smuggled from Pakistan.

The drugs were delivered from Pakistan by an individual named Masaat and dropped in Rajasthan. Digital evidence was also recovered, aiding further investigation. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)