Gunfire Erupts Outside Israeli Consulate in Istanbul: A Chilling Encounter

An intense gun battle unfolded outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, resulting in the death of one attacker and wounding two others. The dramatic confrontation, lasting over ten minutes, played out against the backdrop of Istanbul's financial district, with police exchanging fire with assailants near a security checkpoint.

Security footage revealed an attacker wielding an automatic rifle and handgun amidst police vehicles, leading to chaotic scenes of emergency personnel responding to the crisis. Strikingly, diplomatic activity at the consulate has been minimal since 2023 due to strained relations between Turkey and Israel.

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci disclosed the attackers' links to a religiously exploitative organization, noting that two were brothers. Despite the tense situation, no Israeli diplomatic staff were present, and Turkish-Israeli diplomatic communications remain frozen following previous altercations and protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)