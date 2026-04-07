Gunfire Erupts Outside Israeli Consulate in Istanbul: A Chilling Encounter
A gun battle erupted outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, leaving one attacker dead and two injured. The attackers had connections to a religious organization, according to authorities. There were no Israeli diplomatic staff at the consulate, as Turkey-Israel relations have been tense since the Hamas-Israel war in 2023.
An intense gun battle unfolded outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, resulting in the death of one attacker and wounding two others. The dramatic confrontation, lasting over ten minutes, played out against the backdrop of Istanbul's financial district, with police exchanging fire with assailants near a security checkpoint.
Security footage revealed an attacker wielding an automatic rifle and handgun amidst police vehicles, leading to chaotic scenes of emergency personnel responding to the crisis. Strikingly, diplomatic activity at the consulate has been minimal since 2023 due to strained relations between Turkey and Israel.
Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci disclosed the attackers' links to a religiously exploitative organization, noting that two were brothers. Despite the tense situation, no Israeli diplomatic staff were present, and Turkish-Israeli diplomatic communications remain frozen following previous altercations and protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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