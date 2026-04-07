Sabarimala Verdict Under Scrutiny: Centre Seeks Reconsideration
The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to reassess the 2018 Sabarimala judgement, asserting it was wrongly decided. The verdict, which allowed women aged 10-50 to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, is contested as a case of alleged 'untouchability'. The issue raises broader questions about gender discrimination in religious practices.
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The Centre has called for a reassessment of the 2018 Sabarimala judgement by the Supreme Court, arguing that the decision to allow women aged 10-50 into the temple needs reconsideration. Represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Centre contends the judgement incorrectly labeled the ban as a form of 'untouchability'.
The legal discourse, happening before a nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, has sparked a wider debate on gender discrimination in religious contexts. Mehta argues the concept of patriarchy was wrongly imported into the dialogue, advocating instead for an understanding based on Indian cultural nuances.
The case, initially ruled on in 2018 by a 4:1 majority in favor of lifting the ban, continues to polarize opinions regarding traditional religious practices versus constitutional rights. As the judiciary examines these delicate issues, the implications extend beyond Sabarimala, potentially affecting religious practices across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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