Left Menu

Sabarimala Verdict Under Scrutiny: Centre Seeks Reconsideration

The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to reassess the 2018 Sabarimala judgement, asserting it was wrongly decided. The verdict, which allowed women aged 10-50 to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, is contested as a case of alleged 'untouchability'. The issue raises broader questions about gender discrimination in religious practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:35 IST
Sabarimala Verdict Under Scrutiny: Centre Seeks Reconsideration
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has called for a reassessment of the 2018 Sabarimala judgement by the Supreme Court, arguing that the decision to allow women aged 10-50 into the temple needs reconsideration. Represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Centre contends the judgement incorrectly labeled the ban as a form of 'untouchability'.

The legal discourse, happening before a nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, has sparked a wider debate on gender discrimination in religious contexts. Mehta argues the concept of patriarchy was wrongly imported into the dialogue, advocating instead for an understanding based on Indian cultural nuances.

The case, initially ruled on in 2018 by a 4:1 majority in favor of lifting the ban, continues to polarize opinions regarding traditional religious practices versus constitutional rights. As the judiciary examines these delicate issues, the implications extend beyond Sabarimala, potentially affecting religious practices across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Political 'Termite' Battle: Mann Targets Congress and Akali Dal

Punjab's Political 'Termite' Battle: Mann Targets Congress and Akali Dal

 India
2
Reforming Food Safety: NHRC Pushes for a Multi-Sectoral Approach

Reforming Food Safety: NHRC Pushes for a Multi-Sectoral Approach

 India
3
Indian U20 Women's Team Faces Must-Win Clash Against Chinese Taipei

Indian U20 Women's Team Faces Must-Win Clash Against Chinese Taipei

 Thailand
4
Hungary's Tug of War: Vance's Critique and Orban’s Resilience

Hungary's Tug of War: Vance's Critique and Orban’s Resilience

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026