Security Revamp at Delhi Assembly Post SUV Breach

In response to a security breach at the Delhi Assembly, urgent measures have been implemented to bolster security arrangements, Speaker Vijender Gupta revealed Tuesday. The review, triggered by an SUV driving into the complex, emphasizes a need for enhanced security personnel deployment and coordinated response mechanisms.

Gupta mandated the introduction of a unified command structure, bringing together the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police to ensure a streamlined response during critical situations. Additional security measures include fortified access points, hydraulic road blockers, and mobile patrols.

The incident, swiftly resolved with the arrest of suspect Sarabjeet Singh, highlights vulnerabilities within the current system. Real-time information sharing among agencies is now prioritized to strengthen operational readiness, with rigorous protocols on vehicle entry implemented to prevent future breaches.