Left Menu

Delhi Leaders Gear Up for Seasonal Challenges Along Yamuna

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assessed preparations for summer and monsoon at Vasudev ghat. Sandhu emphasized collaborative efforts involving the entire cabinet to tackle challenges like water scarcity in summer and cleanliness in monsoon, highlighting the administration's full commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:13 IST
Delhi Leaders Gear Up for Seasonal Challenges Along Yamuna
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an on-site visit to Vasudev ghat along the Yamuna bank on Wednesday. Their objective was to evaluate the government's preparedness for the impending summer and monsoon seasons.

During the visit, Sandhu communicated with Gupta about involving the entire cabinet in addressing these seasonal challenges. He stressed the urgency of managing water scarcity during the summer and maintaining cleanliness during the monsoon.

Sandhu remarked, 'You all are aware of the challenges Delhi faces. This visit exemplifies the administration's holistic approach. The Chief Minister and I have agreed on engaging the entire cabinet and administration in these efforts.'

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

 Nigeria
2
HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

 India
3
Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

 India
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu to Reject 'Sanghi Group' in Upcoming Elections

Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu to Reject 'Sanghi Group' in Upcoming Ele...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026