Delhi Leaders Gear Up for Seasonal Challenges Along Yamuna

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an on-site visit to Vasudev ghat along the Yamuna bank on Wednesday. Their objective was to evaluate the government's preparedness for the impending summer and monsoon seasons.

During the visit, Sandhu communicated with Gupta about involving the entire cabinet in addressing these seasonal challenges. He stressed the urgency of managing water scarcity during the summer and maintaining cleanliness during the monsoon.

Sandhu remarked, 'You all are aware of the challenges Delhi faces. This visit exemplifies the administration's holistic approach. The Chief Minister and I have agreed on engaging the entire cabinet and administration in these efforts.'