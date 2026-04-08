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China's Diplomatic Maneuver: Ceasefire Talks in the Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed China influenced Iran to negotiate a ceasefire in the war involving Israel and the U.S. China's foreign ministry welcomed the ceasefire, advocating for peaceful resolutions. While the specifics of China's diplomatic efforts were not detailed, they emphasize ongoing support for peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:47 IST
China's Diplomatic Maneuver: Ceasefire Talks in the Middle East
U.S. President Donald Trump

In a significant geopolitical development, U.S. President Donald Trump has asserted that China played a pivotal role in encouraging Iran to discuss a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Israel and the United States.

Following this declaration, China's foreign ministry endorsed the ceasefire, underlining its consistent stance on advocating for a peaceful resolution to Middle Eastern hostilities through political channels. The ministry official, Mao Ning, reiterated China's call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

However, details of China's exact contributions to the ceasefire negotiations were not disclosed during the recent news briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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