China's Diplomatic Maneuver: Ceasefire Talks in the Middle East

In a significant geopolitical development, U.S. President Donald Trump has asserted that China played a pivotal role in encouraging Iran to discuss a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Israel and the United States.

Following this declaration, China's foreign ministry endorsed the ceasefire, underlining its consistent stance on advocating for a peaceful resolution to Middle Eastern hostilities through political channels. The ministry official, Mao Ning, reiterated China's call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

However, details of China's exact contributions to the ceasefire negotiations were not disclosed during the recent news briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)