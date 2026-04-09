Pope Leo's Historic African Tour: A Commitment to Global Awareness

Pope Leo is set to embark on a momentous tour of Africa, aiming to bring global attention to the continent's pressing needs. On his first major overseas trip of 2026, the pope will visit four countries, marking his ambitious itinerary with calls for increased global engagement.

In a journey spanning ten days, Leo will cover nearly 18,000 kilometers across Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea. The tour reflects Leo's personal priority and the Catholic Church's recognition of Africa as a region of vibrant growth. With over a fifth of the world's Catholics residing in Africa, the continent's presence in the Church is increasingly significant.

Leo's agenda includes encouraging Catholic-Muslim dialogue in Algeria and promoting peace in Cameroon's conflict zones. His visit underscores Africa as a place of hope, where global challenges can be re-imagined and addressed constructively.