South Korea Sends Envoy to Iran Amid Strategic Talks

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced the dispatch of a special envoy to Iran to address critical Middle East tensions and bilateral relations, stated the ministry.

During a recent phone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Cho discussed the significance of Iran's ceasefire with the U.S. Cho underscored the necessity of maintaining free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Minister Araqchi supported the decision to send a special envoy and agreed with Cho to keep communication lines open on these pivotal issues.