South Korea Sends Envoy to Iran Amid Strategic Talks
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun plans to send a special envoy to Iran to address Middle East and bilateral issues. In a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Cho praised Iran's ceasefire with the U.S. The two ministers agreed on further communication, emphasizing free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:22 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced the dispatch of a special envoy to Iran to address critical Middle East tensions and bilateral relations, stated the ministry.
During a recent phone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Cho discussed the significance of Iran's ceasefire with the U.S. Cho underscored the necessity of maintaining free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian Minister Araqchi supported the decision to send a special envoy and agreed with Cho to keep communication lines open on these pivotal issues.
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