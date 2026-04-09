Hazaribag Treasury Scandal: Unveiling the Web of Corruption
Three employees from Hazaribag's district treasury have been arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 15.41 crore. The arrests were made after suspicious transactions were identified through data analysis. A further probe has led to the freezing of suspect bank accounts. Opposition calls for a comprehensive investigation into the scandal.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking revelation, three employees of the Hazaribag district treasury have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a financial embezzlement of Rs 15.41 crore. Officials announced the arrests following an analysis conducted by the state Finance department, which highlighted suspicious banking activities.
The Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribag, Shashi Prakash Singh, confirmed that temporary pay IDs were exploited to unlawfully withdraw government money, later funneled into suspect accounts. As a result of further investigations led by Additional Collector Santosh Kumar Singh, 21 bank accounts were frozen, securing Rs 1.6 crore.
The scandal has drawn severe criticism from the opposition party BJP, demanding a thorough probe to uncover the full scope of the conspiracy, including alleged involvement of influential figures. Calls for a judicial or CBI inquiry into the expansive scam ignite fears it could surpass the magnitude of the Fodder Scam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hazaribag
- treasury
- embezzlement
- corruption
- investigation
- arrests
- finance
- BJP
- scam
- Jharkhand
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