Stefano Gabbana Steps Down: Behind the Scenes at Dolce & Gabbana
Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana, resigned as chairman, exploring options for his 40% stake in the company amidst a refinancing process. The company seeks fresh funds to refinance €450 million of debt, considering asset disposals and license renewals. Alfonso Dolce becomes the new chair.
Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of the prestigious Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, has officially stepped down from his role as chairman. This move, effective from January, was confirmed through a company filing accessible to the public.
Reports from Bloomberg also suggest that Gabbana is evaluating prospects for his significant 40% stake in the fashion house. This development comes as the brand's lenders are in search of up to €150 million in new funds to aid in refinancing their existing €450 million debt.
The company, which Gabbana co-founded in 1985, remains creatively led by its originators, despite the latest changes in its leadership structure with Alfonso Dolce taking over the chairmanship.
ALSO READ
Heineken Ends Era in Congo with Strategic Asset Sale
Record-Breaking LA28 Olympic Ticket Sales & Nationwide Developments
Global Kickoff: LA28 Tickets Go on Sale Amidst Sports Scandals
Mercedes-Benz India Revives with Record Sales and Electric Expansion
RoboSense: Revolutionizing Robotics LiDAR Sales with Unprecedented Growth