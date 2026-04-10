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Crackdown on IPL Betting Ring in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Four individuals have been arrested in Delhi for illegal betting on an IPL match between Delhi and Gujarat. The police seized mobile phones used for placing bets, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:49 IST
Crackdown on IPL Betting Ring in Delhi's Karol Bagh
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In a decisive move against illegal betting, Delhi police have detained four individuals during an IPL match wager on Friday. The arrests were made in Karol Bagh, central Delhi, as officers acted upon precise intelligence.

Among those apprehended are Himanshu (30), Aman Jain (34), Akash Garg (31), and Ashish Kumar (35). The raid resulted in the seizure of two mobile phones, which were employed for both placing and documenting bets.

This operation highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal gambling networks associated with major sporting events, especially as the tournament gains momentum. Authorities continue their probe to uncover further details of the operation's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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