Ramaphosa Signals Reset in SA–US Relations as Govt Pushes Trade Expansion and Economic Renewal Agenda

South Africa is intensifying efforts to rebuild and strengthen its strategic relationship with the United States, with President Cyril Ramaphosa outlining a renewed diplomatic and economic engagement strategy aimed at unlocking investment, expanding trade, and accelerating economic recovery.

Speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce South Africa Annual General Meeting in Johannesburg, the President confirmed that the government has initiated high-level engagements with the newly appointed United States Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Bozell, marking a turning point in efforts to repair previously strained bilateral relations.

Ramaphosa revealed that early discussions with the ambassador have already yielded progress in aligning priorities and establishing a shared understanding of the key issues shaping the relationship between the two nations.

“Through the engagements that have taken place since his arrival in the country, I believe we have made progress in developing a common understanding of the issues that continue for the moment to define our relationship,” the President said.

Ambitious Trade Expansion and Investment Drive

At the centre of renewed cooperation is an ambitious push to significantly scale up US investment in South Africa. Ambassador Bozell has reportedly set a target of doubling the number of American companies operating in the country—an objective the South African government has fully endorsed.

Currently, more than 600 US companies operate in South Africa, collectively employing over 250,000 people. Expanding this footprint could unlock thousands of additional jobs, deepen skills transfer, and stimulate growth across key sectors such as manufacturing, technology, mining, and services.

The United States remains one of South Africa’s largest sources of foreign direct investment, making the strengthening of trade ties a critical component of the country’s broader economic strategy.

Ramaphosa emphasised that government is committed to working closely with American businesses to create a more enabling environment for investment, as part of a wider agenda to drive inclusive growth and tackle unemployment.

AGOA, Critical Minerals and Strategic Cooperation

A key focus area in ongoing engagements is the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a cornerstone trade agreement that provides duty-free access for eligible sub-Saharan African exports to the US market.

South Africa is actively engaging US lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and the Senate to secure the continuation of AGOA benefits, which are vital for export-driven industries such as automotive manufacturing, agriculture, and textiles.

In parallel, the country is positioning itself as a strategic partner in the global supply of critical minerals—resources essential for modern technologies including electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and advanced manufacturing.

A recent critical minerals forum held in Washington brought together key US government departments and business leaders, laying the groundwork for a collaborative framework to boost investment and secure supply chains.

“We will continue work to develop a critical minerals framework that can ensure that we continue to be a strategic supplier of critical minerals to the US,” Ramaphosa said.

This initiative is expected to drive new investment into South Africa’s mining sector while supporting global energy transition efforts.

Economic Reform Momentum Gains Traction

The renewed diplomatic push comes as South Africa advances a series of structural reforms aimed at revitalising the economy and restoring investor confidence.

According to the President, significant progress has been made in stabilising electricity supply—a longstanding constraint on economic growth. Eskom’s operational performance has improved, supported by market reforms and increased private sector participation in renewable energy generation.

These reforms are paving the way for a more competitive and diversified energy market, expected to lower costs for both households and businesses.

Through Operation Vulindlela, government has also achieved measurable improvements in logistics efficiency, including enhanced port performance and the opening of freight rail networks to private operators—critical steps in reducing bottlenecks and improving trade competitiveness.

At the same time, declining broadband data costs and expanded digital access are strengthening South Africa’s position in the digital economy, while visa reforms are expected to attract much-needed skills, tourism, and investment.

Infrastructure, Water Security and Governance Reforms

Looking ahead, government has committed more than R3 trillion over the next three years to modernise and expand public infrastructure—one of the largest investment drives in the country’s history.

This includes major projects in roads, rail, ports, water systems, energy generation, and housing, all aimed at unlocking economic activity and improving service delivery.

Water security has also emerged as a top priority, with a National Water Crisis Committee established to address systemic challenges in water provision and management—particularly critical for agriculture, industry, and communities.

In parallel, government is intensifying efforts to combat crime and corruption through a new criminal justice reform initiative modelled on Operation Vulindlela. The programme will focus on tackling organised crime, illicit economic activity, and illegal firearms—key concerns for investors and businesses.

A Strategic Moment for Growth and Global Partnership

Ramaphosa described the current period as a “juncture of economic renewal,” with reforms beginning to yield tangible results, including improved fiscal stability and a strengthened sovereign risk profile.

“Our commitment to macroeconomic stability and prudent fiscal management has resulted in the stabilisation of public finances,” he said.

As South Africa works to rebuild its economy and strengthen global partnerships, the renewed engagement with the United States signals a strategic shift toward deeper collaboration, expanded trade, and shared growth opportunities.

With strong fundamentals, ongoing reforms, and a clear investment pipeline, the country is positioning itself as a competitive destination for global capital—while reaffirming its commitment to inclusive development and long-term economic transformation.