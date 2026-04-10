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Deception and Privacy Violation: Court Denies Bail in Army Officer Impersonation Case

A Delhi court denied bail to a man accused of impersonating an Army officer to deceive a woman into a relationship. The court found that the relationship lacked free and informed consent as the accused allegedly circulated private images without consent, highlighting serious trust abuse and upholding the case's gravity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:28 IST
Deception and Privacy Violation: Court Denies Bail in Army Officer Impersonation Case
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A Delhi court has refused the bail plea of a man accused of duping a woman by impersonating a high-ranking Army official, citing that their relationship was not based on informed consent.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar Gautam dismissed the accused's application. The accused is charged under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act for violating privacy and disseminating obscene material.

The prosecution alleged the accused misrepresented himself as a Lieutenant Colonel, misleading the victim into a relationship and acquiring her private photos on false marriage pretenses. The dissemination of these images when the victim ended the relationship was seen as a serious betrayal and exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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