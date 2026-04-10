EC Orders Strategic Officer Shuffle in Chennai
The Election Commission of India has ordered the transfer of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, appointing 1997 batch IPS officer Abhin Dinesh in his place. Arun has been directed not to be involved in any election-related tasks until the Assembly election concludes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India announced a significant administrative reshuffle in Chennai, ordering the transfer of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun. Replacing him will be Abhin Dinesh, an IPS officer from the 1997 batch.
The directive specifies that Arun is to steer clear of any election-related duties until the completion of the current Assembly election period. This move is part of the EC's efforts to ensure neutrality and fairness during the election process.
Abhin Dinesh's appointment is expected to bolster law enforcement's impartiality and effectiveness as the election period unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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