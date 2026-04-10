Opposition Raises Alarm on Kerala's E-Office System Rollout During Election

The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, has expressed concerns over the state government's timing in rolling out the newest version of the e-Office system. The opposition leader urged the Election Commission to examine the plan and consider postponing the software upgrade.

According to a letter addressed to the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer, Satheesan pointed out that the e-Office system would be out of service from April 10 to April 15. During this time, regular digital file handling and government orders processing would halt, potentially compromising transparency and weakening the audit trail.

Satheesan argued that during the electoral process, strict transparency is crucial, and any untimely system changes could lead to misuse or improper file processing. He urged the Election Commission to intervene and postpone the rollout until after the electoral period to maintain a level playing field.

(With inputs from agencies.)