Dramatic Rescue: Pilgrims Saved After Boat Capsizes in Narmada River
Ten pilgrims were rescued after their boat capsized in the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred during a religious circumambulation of the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga. State Disaster Response Force and local divers conducted the rescue, and two individuals required medical attention for panic and water ingestion.
- Country:
- India
Aboat carrying 10 pilgrims capsized in the Narmada River, Madhya Pradesh, but all passengers were rescued, authorities confirmed. Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai reported that the incident occurred during the circumambulation of Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga.
The wooden vessel hit a rock near Nagar Ghat, overturning in the turbulent waters. All passengers, who were from Ranchi, Jharkhand, wore life jackets, ensuring their safety.
Two individuals received medical attention for anxiety and water intake issues, with one woman being referred to Sanawad hospital. The swift action of the State Disaster Response Force and local divers is praised for preventing a tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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