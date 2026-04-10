Dramatic Rescue: Pilgrims Saved After Boat Capsizes in Narmada River

Aboat carrying 10 pilgrims capsized in the Narmada River, Madhya Pradesh, but all passengers were rescued, authorities confirmed. Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai reported that the incident occurred during the circumambulation of Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga.

The wooden vessel hit a rock near Nagar Ghat, overturning in the turbulent waters. All passengers, who were from Ranchi, Jharkhand, wore life jackets, ensuring their safety.

Two individuals received medical attention for anxiety and water intake issues, with one woman being referred to Sanawad hospital. The swift action of the State Disaster Response Force and local divers is praised for preventing a tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)