Major Poppy Husk Seizure in Jharkhand: Two Arrested

In a significant drug bust in Jharkhand's Palamu district, law enforcement officials apprehended two individuals following the seizure of poppy husk valued at Rs 1.25 crore. The operation, which unfolded on Friday near Jawar village, was the result of a tip-off.

Authorities intercepted the contraband, amounting to 815 kg of poppy husk stored in 60 plastic sacks, from a pickup van. Two suspects, accompanying the van on a motorcycle, were arrested, while the driver managed to escape.

Police continue to pursue leads to locate the driver. An FIR has been filed against the detained individuals under the NDPS Act at Naudiha police station, confirming their involvement in the illegal narcotics trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)