Left Menu

Major Poppy Husk Seizure in Jharkhand: Two Arrested

Two individuals have been arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district after authorities seized poppy husk worth Rs 1.25 crore from their possession. The contraband, intercepted after a tip-off, was being transported in a van escorted by a motorcycle. The driver fled but police have launched efforts to apprehend him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:26 IST
Major Poppy Husk Seizure in Jharkhand: Two Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust in Jharkhand's Palamu district, law enforcement officials apprehended two individuals following the seizure of poppy husk valued at Rs 1.25 crore. The operation, which unfolded on Friday near Jawar village, was the result of a tip-off.

Authorities intercepted the contraband, amounting to 815 kg of poppy husk stored in 60 plastic sacks, from a pickup van. Two suspects, accompanying the van on a motorcycle, were arrested, while the driver managed to escape.

Police continue to pursue leads to locate the driver. An FIR has been filed against the detained individuals under the NDPS Act at Naudiha police station, confirming their involvement in the illegal narcotics trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peace Restored: Curbing Post-Poll Violence in Payyannur

Peace Restored: Curbing Post-Poll Violence in Payyannur

 India
2
India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

 Kyrgyzstan
3
BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal

BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal

 India
4
Tornado Strikes Jammu: Rare Weather Phenomenon Unnerves Residents

Tornado Strikes Jammu: Rare Weather Phenomenon Unnerves Residents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026