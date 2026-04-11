Punjab's Bold Move Against Sacrilege: Stricter Penalties Enforced
The Punjab Cabinet has approved amendments to strengthen the law on sacrilege, imposing life imprisonment and other severe penalties. This decision, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, aims to deter sacrilegious acts and maintain communal harmony, addressing public outrage caused by past incidents involving the Guru Granth Sahib.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Cabinet has taken a bold step by approving amendments to the sacrilege law, making punishments more severe, including life imprisonment. This decision, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was announced after a meeting that aimed to uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib.
The new Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, includes enhanced penalties to deter sacrilege incidents and promote communal harmony. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized that this move is designed to prevent future acts of 'beadbi' and instill mutual respect in society.
The proposed bill will be tabled in the assembly, and its enforcement is anticipated to serve as a strong deterrent against those with harmful intentions. The AAP government has also planned a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to discuss stricter penalties under the amended law.
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- Punjab
- Cabinet
- sacrilege
- law
- amendments
- punishments
- Guru Granth Sahib
- harmony
- penalties
- AAP
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