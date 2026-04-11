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Reviving Phule's Vision: Women's Political Empowerment

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis underscores the need for mindset change to enhance women's participation in politics, referencing the future 33% reservation for women in Indian political bodies. He highlights Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's enduring influence and vision for education and equality at an inauguration event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:53 IST
Reviving Phule's Vision: Women's Political Empowerment
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, emphasized the crucial need for a change in societal mindset to enhance women's participation in politics. He referred to the central government's plan to implement a 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies starting from 2029.

Fadnavis made these remarks while inaugurating the 'Jyoti Savitri Zilla Parishad School' in Purandar taluka, commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Fadnavis highlighted Phule's advocacy for educational reforms and gender equality, underscoring the contemporary relevance of his thoughts.

The chief minister also pointed out that despite strides in equality, political mindsets still require transformation. The recent budget session extension aims to pass amendments to the Women Reservation Act, set to expand Lok Sabha seats and reserve positions for women, reflecting Phule's enduring influence on modern policies.

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