Bomb Scare Rocks Rajasthan's Judicial Halls

On a tense Monday, Rajasthan's Assembly, high court, and sessions court encountered bomb threats via email, causing immediate evacuations and intense investigations, officials reported.

Law enforcement rapidly took action, deploying bomb disposal and canine units to the sites. After thorough inspections, authorities found no suspicious items.

The high court has been a recurrent target of such threats, yet no suspects have been apprehended, raising concerns among officials and the public alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)