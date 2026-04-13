Bomb Scare Rocks Rajasthan's Judicial Halls
Rajasthan's judiciary buildings received bomb threats via email, prompting swift evacuations and searches. Despite thorough inspections, no suspicious items were found. The high court has faced these threats multiple times recently, but no arrests have been made. Authorities continue to investigate the origins of the threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
On a tense Monday, Rajasthan's Assembly, high court, and sessions court encountered bomb threats via email, causing immediate evacuations and intense investigations, officials reported.
Law enforcement rapidly took action, deploying bomb disposal and canine units to the sites. After thorough inspections, authorities found no suspicious items.
The high court has been a recurrent target of such threats, yet no suspects have been apprehended, raising concerns among officials and the public alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- bomb threat
- assembly
- courts
- evacuation
- investigation
- high court
- sessions court
- police
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: PhD Student's Alleged Suicide Sparks Investigation
Football Match Dispute Turns Deadly: Attempted Murder Investigation Launched
Odisha Man's Arrest Ties Bhubaneswar to Terror Outfit Investigation
Police Deny Lapses in Sexual Harassment Investigation in Alappuzha
Swift Evacuation Prevents Tragedy in Hotel Fire