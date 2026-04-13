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Bomb Scare Rocks Rajasthan's Judicial Halls

Rajasthan's judiciary buildings received bomb threats via email, prompting swift evacuations and searches. Despite thorough inspections, no suspicious items were found. The high court has faced these threats multiple times recently, but no arrests have been made. Authorities continue to investigate the origins of the threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:58 IST
Bomb Scare Rocks Rajasthan's Judicial Halls
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  • Country:
  • India

On a tense Monday, Rajasthan's Assembly, high court, and sessions court encountered bomb threats via email, causing immediate evacuations and intense investigations, officials reported.

Law enforcement rapidly took action, deploying bomb disposal and canine units to the sites. After thorough inspections, authorities found no suspicious items.

The high court has been a recurrent target of such threats, yet no suspects have been apprehended, raising concerns among officials and the public alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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